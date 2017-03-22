Man shot, killed outside gas station identified

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died of a gunshot wound at a Louisville gas station has been identified.

Ernie Hawkins, 42, was shot and killed on March 13 outside of the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Joann Farmer.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 shot, killed at Louisville gas station

No arrests have been made in Hawkins death.

Anyone with information is asked to call anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.