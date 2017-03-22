Police searching for suspect in outlet shoppes theft

Police released surveillance photos of the shoplifter who they said stole from the SAKs Off 5th Avenue store between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. (Source: Simpsonville police)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A thief is on the run after taking hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, according to Simpsonville police.



Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (502) 722-8110.

