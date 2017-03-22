Hundreds remember UofL student killed in mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil Wednesday in honor of a University of Louisville student who died in a mass shooting at an art gallery.

Savannah Walker, 20, was killed when someone opened fire inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery on Sunday morning.



Every color, every race, every religion was brought together on the university’s campus Wednesday night.



“Savannah's mark was the fact that it didn't matter where you were from in town,” her father, Dean Walker, said. “We had the United Nations in our house.”

Dean Walker said he was thankful for those who came to UofL's campus to remember his daughter.

He also mentioned those who killed her - not asking for revenge, but for them to be shown love.



“There's a group of young men we're missing the boat with. We don't love them enough, were not reaching out enough. We're not finding what they need,” Dean Walker said. “And they're turning to gangs and they're turning to gangs and something that gives them an identity and it's a false identity.”



Many at the vigil had heavy hearts, trying to forget the horrible night Savannah was killed.



“We just tried to have a good night. And then it turned into something like this,” Savannah’s friend who was with her at the concert that night said.

Their promise Wednesday night to harness the same strength Savannah carried to hold each other up.



“I'm so glad that she had such an awesome family here in Kentucky and to see all of her friends here now, it helps a lot,” Savannah’s half-brother, Nick, said.



Visitation and funeral services for Savannah have been finalized. Both will take place Friday evening at St. Stephen Baptist Church, in Louisville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:15 p.m. followed by her funeral at 6:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made in Savannah Walker’s death.

