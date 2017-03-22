Rapper says he wasn't intended target of concert shooting

Lil De said things seemed normal for a concert and he didn't notice anything out of the ordinary. (Source: Lil De)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The gunshots seemed to come out of nowhere early Sunday morning at the Tim Faulkner Gallery, according to rapper Lil De.

In one video posted on social media, the gunshots can be heard. The man in that video is the rapper Kyyng, who said he was not the target of the shooting that killed Savannah Walker, 20, and hurt five others.

"Nobody was shooting at me in no (expletive) Louisville," Kyyng said. "I send my condolences to her whole family."

Several other rappers were also performing, like Lil De, who was there for his very first show.

"Five minutes after that, it was just shots. Shots. Shots," Lil De said.

Lil De said things seemed normal for a concert and he didn't notice anything out of the ordinary.

"There wasn't any bad vibes," he said.

Lil De was also a party promoter before he started rapping. He said he never had a problem at one of his parties before for one simple reason.

"The situation with this, it was, they allowed a gun to get in. So, security, that's it," he said.

Lil De said there was security at the concert but there was also a back door where people where coming in and out.

While at Walker's vigil on Wednesday evening, Lil De said Louisville's rap scene shouldn't include tragedies like this.

"I wouldn't feel right if I didn't come. If no one's going to speak up about it, then I am going to speak up about it," he said.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

