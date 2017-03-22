Rapper says he wasn't intended target of concert shooting

Jamie Kinman is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance.More >>
Jamie Kinman is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance.More >>
The gunshots seemed to come out of nowhere at the Tim Faulkner Gallery, according to rapper Lil De.More >>
The gunshots seemed to come out of nowhere at the Tim Faulkner Gallery, according to rapper Lil De.More >>
The school system blames a bus driver shortage that they say counties across the state are dealing with.More >>
The school system blames a bus driver shortage that they say counties across the state are dealing with.More >>
Savannah Walker, 20, was killed when someone opened fire inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery.More >>
Savannah Walker, 20, was killed when someone opened fire inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery.More >>
Police released surveillance photos of the shoplifter who they said stole from the SAKs Off 5th Avenue store between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Police released surveillance photos of the shoplifter who they said stole from the SAKs Off 5th Avenue store between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.More >>