Long waits for Oldham Co. students while district searches for bus drivers

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - Amanda Starr got an email from the Oldham County School District last Friday stating that her sons' buses would be late.



“The unknown is the biggest problem,” Starr said. “Not knowing if they have a ride, when the bus is coming, or when it's not coming.”



The frustrating message is all too familiar to the mother of three.



“The past four or five years we've had several incidents where the kids are stuck at school between an hour and an hour and a half extra,” Starr said.



The delays infringe Starr’s children’s extra-curricular activities and safety.

“The bus never comes,” Issac Starr, Amanda’s son, said. “Sometimes it's really late and I don't get home in time for sports.”



The school system blames a bus driver shortage that they say counties across the state are dealing with.



“On any given day we can have several bus drivers that are out,” Lori McDowell, the Director of Communications of Oldham County Schools, said. “If we don't have enough sub bus drivers then that creates a problem and the need to do some double runs, which doesn't make anybody happy.”

WATCH: Jobina Fortson’s report



According to the school district, drivers are hard to find. There's no fulltime pay, they work split shifts and are responsible for the safety of children. However, Oldham County says they're doing their best to recruit.



“The superintendent, if you meet him for the first time, he's probably going to ask you if you or anybody you know would like to be a school bus driver,” McDowell said.



Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver for Oldham County should call (502) 222-9337.



