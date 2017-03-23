Fugitive considered armed, dangerous and 'desperate' may be in Grayson or Hardin Co.

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A wanted fugitive who should be considered armed, dangerous and "desperate" may be hiding in Grayson or Hardin County, the Grayson County Sheriff said.

Joshua Sandlin, 31, of Clarkson, led law enforcement officers from three agencies on a high-speed pursuit January 25. The pursuit began on Salt River Road in Hardin County and ended in the Mt. Hebron community off St. Paul Road in Grayson County. Police said Sandlin led officers through fields, yards and even slammed into another driver's vehicle before crashing through a cattle gate, blocking the roadway and running into a wooded area.

Sandlin currently is wanted in multiple Kentucky counties by local authorities and the U.S. Marshals Office for being a fugitive wanted on a parole violation.

He is a suspect in multiple recent vehicle thefts and burglaries and is becoming increasingly desperate because he is running out of friends to help hide him, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.

Police searching for Sandlin Tuesday night learned he had approached a house in which a young girl answered the door. The girl's father, armed with a gun, ran off Sandlin, Chaffins said. He later was picked up by an unsuspecting driver and dropped off in the Upton area of Hardin County. It is believed Sandlin was picked up there by a friend and may be headed back to Grayson County.

The public's help is requested in locating Sandlin. Chaffins said the fugitive's alleged crimes are becoming more brazen.

He has been known to carry a gun, but he has not been seen with one recently, Chaffins said. Nevertheless, Sandlin should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a white male who is 6' tall and weighs 155 lbs., although friends told authorities Sandlin lost a significant amount of weight recently because of continued methamphetamine use. He has blonde hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both of his forearms. The tattoo on his right forearm is of a cross.

Anyone with information on Sandlin's whereabouts should call 911 or the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 270-259-3024. Tips also can be submitted on the Grayson County Sheriff's Office website at gcsheriff.net. Tips may be left anonymously.

