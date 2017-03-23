THROWBACK THURSDAY: Nap-time photo captures sweet moment

CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC) - A sweet, simple photo from a school in Mississippi made the viral rounds one year ago today.

The picture featured two children, a white girl and a black girl, holding hands while they slept next to each other during nap time at Presbyterian Day School in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

WAVE's sister station in Memphis, WMC Action News 5, first reported the story on March 23 of last year.

On the first day it was posted, the photo got 1,000 likes and more than 300 shares on Facebook. A year later, the post has been shared more than 4,000 times and has more than 7,000 likes.

