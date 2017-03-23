Semi overturns on interstate ramp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of an accident involving a semi that overturned on an interstate ramp.

Around 11 a.m., the semi was exiting from southbound Interstate 71 when it overturned on the ramp to Interstate 265 (the Gene Snyder Freeway).

The rig came to rest on its left side but is off the roadway allowing traffic to pass.

Two commercial wreckers were called to the scene to right the semi and trailer. The ramp has been shutdown while that work takes place.

