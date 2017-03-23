Fallen officer honored on 12th anniversary of his murder

Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Officer Peter Grignon, 27, was the first line of duty death in the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
Excitement is building as the Wolfpack of Crawford County High School prepares to play in the basketball state championship this weekend. The team will take on Frankton High School at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Indiana 2A State Championship.More >>
Joshua Sandlin is a suspect in multiple recent vehicle thefts and burglaries and is becoming increasingly desperate because he is running out of friends to help hide him, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.More >>
Joseph Hook was taken into custody on March 17.More >>
