Fallen officer honored on 12th anniversary of his murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than a decade after a Louisville Metro police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, more people than ever before showed up for his annual memorial service.



Officer Peter Grignon, 27, was working night duty on March 23, 2005. He was responding to a hit and run call when he was shot and killed by a teenager. The teen then turned the gun on himself.



Grignon had only worked for LMPD for two years. He was the department's first line of duty death after the merger of the Louisville Police Department and Jefferson County Police Department. Every year since Grignon's murder his family and fellow officers have met on the anniversary of his death at his gravesite in Cave Hill Cemetery to honor his life.



"Peter will not be forgotten," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. "We are a stronger department because of his sacrifice."

Grignon made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community. He had just returned from vacation, celebrating his one year wedding anniversary.



"We didn't have children, so I don't have a legacy like that," said Rebecca Grignon Reken, Peter Grignon's widow. "But he leaves his legacy of honor and respect for his brothers and sisters in blue and I'm so grateful for that."



Grignon-Reken and Grignon's parents continue the celebration of his life year after to year to honor the badge. Dozens of officers and cadets lined the perimeter of his gravesite, along with his partner, Maurice Raque, who stood close by.



"Not a day goes by that I don't think about him on my way into work," Raque said. "It actually makes me more alert."

In Grignon's honor, a new wreath was placed on his headstone. But the wreath is also there to encourage others.



"It is awfully easy, particularly for an officer out working the late shift like Peter was, to think that people in the community don't support us," Conrad said. "The truth is that the vast majority of people in this community do."



“The guys and girls here today stand ready to make the exact same sacrifice," Grignon-Reken said. "Their families stand ready to be alone for the rest of their lives and be without them and that is amazing."



