Fire damages Parkland neighborhood home

Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of South 28th Street at 9:16 a.m. When the first crews arrived three minutes later, they found smoke coming from the building.More >>
Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of South 28th Street at 9:16 a.m. When the first crews arrived three minutes later, they found smoke coming from the building.More >>
Around 11 a.m., the semi was exiting from southbound Interstate 71 when it overturned on the ramp to Interstate 265 (the Gene Snyder Freeway).More >>
Around 11 a.m., the semi was exiting from southbound Interstate 71 when it overturned on the ramp to Interstate 265 (the Gene Snyder Freeway).More >>
A sweet, simple photo from a school in Mississippi made the viral rounds one year ago today.More >>
A sweet, simple photo from a school in Mississippi made the viral rounds one year ago today.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said two separate wrecks involving multiple vehicles blocked the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 65 between Crittenden Drive and Eastern Parkway.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said two separate wrecks involving multiple vehicles blocked the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 65 between Crittenden Drive and Eastern Parkway.More >>
Joshua Sandlin is a suspect in multiple recent vehicle thefts and burglaries and is becoming increasingly desperate because he is running out of friends to help hide him, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.More >>
Joshua Sandlin is a suspect in multiple recent vehicle thefts and burglaries and is becoming increasingly desperate because he is running out of friends to help hide him, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.More >>