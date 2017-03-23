Fire damages Parkland neighborhood home

Smoke was coming from teh back of the house when firefighters arrived. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The resident of a home in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood is trying to pick up the pieces after fire heavily damaged his home.

Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of South 28th Street at 9:16 a.m. Assistant chief Doug Recktenwald said the first crews arrived three minutes later and found smoke coming from the building. A call was made for extra equipment.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Semi overturns on interstate ramp

+ Carroll County sheriff arrested

+ Man shot, killed outside gas station identified

The resident of the home, William Burrus, said he was at work when he was told that his house was on fire. Burrus said the house, which is owned by family members, was undergoing renovations. Burrus was told by firefighters a room in the rear of the home was on fire when they arrived.

A motorcycle purchased just two days ago was saved, but Burrus will have to see what else can be salvaged.

It took 29 firefighters 49 minutes to bring the fire under control. There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Burrus said he will rely on friends until he can find another place to stay.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.