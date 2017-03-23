Thousands troll Cracker Barrel after IN woman's termination

o far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife?

It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The hashtags #BradsWife, #JusticeForBradsWife, #BradsWifeMatters and others went viral after Bradley Reid Byrd, of Milltown, IN, posted on the restaurant chain's Facebook page earlier this month, "Why did you fire my wife?"

Byrd subsequently posted a one-star Facebook review of the Corydon location, which read, "You fired my wife after 11 years. That was not very nice. She is a good person and it really makes me sad that she is hurt."

Byrd claimed in other posts that Cracker Barrel has not offered an explanation for Nanette's termination. That's not sitting well with the thousands of people in this country and others who began trolling the chain's social media sites after reading Byrd's posts. They're writing mostly tongue-in-cheek comments like, "We tried to go to Cracker Barrel for lunch today but as soon as we got inside my daughter asked 'Where's Brad's wife?' She cried herself to sleep tonight."

It has been reported on social media that Nanette Byrd's termination happened on Brad's birthday. One commenter from Great Britain didn't appreciate the alleged timing.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ VIDEO: Preschoolers get matching haircuts to fool teacher

+ VIDEO: Marriage proposal starts as faux robbery by Linkin' Bridge

"I live in the UK & I was going to come to New Hampshire & try your breakfast," the person wrote, "but now the UK want (sic) to know why you fired Brad's wife ... #JusticeForBradsWife, #UKStandsWithBradsWife #OnHisBirthdayNoLess."

"You won't have many pecans on the salads because Brad's wife was terminated," another poster mused. "Who's going to crack open all of the pecans now? #BradsWifeMatters"

Someone even changed the Cracker Barrel Wikipedia entry to read, "Number of employees: 70,000, minus Brad's wife." It has since been changed back.

So far, WAVE 3 News has not been able to reach the Byrds for comment, and Cracker Barrel hasn't responded to requests for a statement on the matter.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.