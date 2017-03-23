NATIONAL PUPPY DAY: WAVE 3 News viewers share pics of their pooc - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NATIONAL PUPPY DAY: WAVE 3 News viewers share pics of their pooches

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday is National Puppy Day. We asked our Facebook fans to share some pics of their pooches. Here are about 200 of them. Is yours one of them?

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the photos

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly