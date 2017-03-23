WATCH LIVE @ 3pm: UK, UCLA NCAA South Regional news conferences - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 3pm: UK, UCLA NCAA South Regional news conferences

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: It's the open practice and news conferences today before Kentucky and UCLA meet in the NCAA South Regional tomorrow night in Memphis. Starting at 3 p.m., you can hear from the two head coaches and some of the key players from each team by watching our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. To view the news conferences, just choose the appropriate link:

