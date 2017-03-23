NCAA: Pitino may not have been looking for 'red flags'

Officer Peter Grignon, 27, was the first line of duty death in the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
Officer Peter Grignon, 27, was the first line of duty death in the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
The NCAA has rejected claims that UofL coach Rick Pitino did everything he could to prevent the sex scandal that rocked the university's high-profile basketball program in 2015.More >>
The NCAA has rejected claims that UofL coach Rick Pitino did everything he could to prevent the sex scandal that rocked the university's high-profile basketball program in 2015.More >>
A Nelson County man is getting some national attention going into Thursday night's NCAA tournament games. That's because he's on top of the Yahoo Sports leader board with a perfect Sweet 16 and only one missed game in the first round.More >>
A Nelson County man is getting some national attention going into Thursday night's NCAA tournament games. That's because he's on top of the Yahoo Sports leader board with a perfect Sweet 16 and only one missed game in the first round.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Thursday is National Puppy Day. We asked our Facebook fans to share some pics of their pooches. Here are about 200 of them. Is yours one of them?More >>
Thursday is National Puppy Day. We asked our Facebook fans to share some pics of their pooches. Here are about 200 of them. Is yours one of them?More >>