Community thrilled as Crawford Co prepares for state championship

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Excitement is building as the Wolfpack of Crawford County High School prepares to play in the basketball state championship this weekend. The team will take on Frankton High School at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Indiana 2A State Championship.

The boys are already in Indianapolis gearing up for the big game. This is the first time in the school's 40 year history that an athletic team has made it to a state final.

It's an Indiana basketball story that many can't wait to see the end of.

“They're pretty special,” fan Larry Phipps said. “I'll put it that way.”

For Phipps, this basketball season strikes an emotional cord. He picked up his tickets Thursday as he plans to take his son, a student with special needs, to the game.

“He likes basketball,” Phipps said.

For him, the journey to the state championship has been a chance to connect and cheer together. It’s clear, they won't be sitting alone.

“We have sold 2280 tickets as of this morning,” Crawford County High School Principal Brandon Johnson said. “To put it into perspective, our entire K-12 population is less than 1500, so that would be as if every single student who went to school in this entire corporation came here and almost bought two tickets, that's how many people we are talking.”

The team is led by five seniors and Coach Levi Carmichael.

“There's not one great big super star,” school treasurer Tina Kay said. “They all, when they're needed step up to the plate.”

“So proud that these boys are representing this county and we deserve to be there,” fan Andy Beals said. “They've worked hard.”

While in the spotlight, fans say the team has remained calm and cool not letting city lights get in the way. Sound familiar?

“We're traveling just like the Hoosiers team did,” Johnson said.

As this small town hopes for a similar Hollywood ending.

“I totally believe that next week, they'll be state champions,” Kay said.

If you didn't get a chance to get a ticket, you still can get into Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday. The school is asking everyone to wear orange.

