VIDEO: UK Coach Calipari, players preview Sweet 16 contest

MEMPHIS, TN (WAVE) - Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to the media Thursday, ahead of the Cat's Sweet Sixteen match up on Friday.
Calipari was joined by Derek Willis, Mychal Mulder and Dominique Hawkins.
Mobile users click here to watch.
The Cats play UCLA Friday night.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.