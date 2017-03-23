VIDEO: UK Coach Calipari, players preview Sweet 16 contest - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: UK Coach Calipari, players preview Sweet 16 contest

John Calipari (Source: WAVE 3 News) John Calipari (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MEMPHIS, TN (WAVE) - Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to the media Thursday, ahead of the Cat's Sweet Sixteen match up on Friday.

Calipari was joined by Derek Willis, Mychal Mulder and Dominique Hawkins. 

The Cats play UCLA Friday night.

