Recruits participate in active fire training

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of Louisville firefighter recruits participated in active fire training on Thursday.

Fifty-one recruits took part in training at the fire training academy as part of their 26-week course.

Recruit Class 184, which includes two females, were exposed to real life-type evolutions in order to better prepare them to serve the Louisville community.

Captain Sal Melendez said, "Everything that is firefighter related activities that they have been sitting in the classroom learning how to do and being prepared mentally for the exercises that are going on here this week. We want these individuals to have the opportunity to get as much live training as we possibly can."

Class 184 is scheduled to graduate April 21.

