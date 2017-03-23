Newcomer Academy celebrates 10th annual Global Homecoming

The Clark County Sheriff’s office is part of their second reality show, revealing an intimate look at life as a patrol officer on LIVE PD.More >>
It was early Wednesday morning when inmate Timothy Heston had to go to court. But before he would even get there he would gain new charges for allegedly assaulting two corrections officers.More >>
The official transfer of management will start at the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year.More >>
A Nelson County man is getting some national attention going into Thursday night's NCAA tournament games. That's because he's on top of the Yahoo Sports leader board with a perfect Sweet 16 and only one missed game in the first round.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
