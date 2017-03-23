Newcomer Academy celebrates 10th annual Global Homecoming

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thursday was a day to share and celebrate cultures from around the world at Newcomer Academy.



The school held its 10th annual Global Homecoming inside the Academy @ Shawnee High School gym.



Nearly 900 participants shared culture, fashion, language, food, music and friendship during today's event.

Resource teacher Rebecca Merkel said, "Students work together with other kids from their own culture to prepare booths, dances, food, any kind of performance we welcome their families to celebrate their first language, their home culture."



The event wrapped up with an alumni reunion for graduates of Newcomer Academy.

