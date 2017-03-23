Newcomer Academy celebrates 10th annual Global Homecoming - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Newcomer Academy celebrates 10th annual Global Homecoming

The school held its 10th annual Global Homecoming inside the Academy @ Shawnee High School gym. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The school held its 10th annual Global Homecoming inside the Academy @ Shawnee High School gym. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Rebecca Merkel (Source: WAVE 3 News) Rebecca Merkel (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thursday was a day to share and celebrate cultures from around the world at Newcomer Academy.

The school held its 10th annual Global Homecoming inside the Academy @ Shawnee High School gym.

Nearly 900 participants shared culture, fashion, language, food, music and friendship during today's event.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Fallen officer honored on 12th anniversary of his murder
Thousands troll Cracker Barrel after IN woman's termination
Fire damages Parkland neighborhood home

Resource teacher Rebecca Merkel said, "Students work together with other kids from their own culture to prepare booths, dances, food, any kind of performance we welcome their families to celebrate their first language, their home culture."

The event wrapped up with an alumni reunion for graduates of Newcomer Academy.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Clark County Sheriff's office part of LIVE reality show

    Clark County Sheriff's office part of LIVE reality show

    Thursday, March 23 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-03-24 01:48:38 GMT
    Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel (Source: WAVE 3 News)Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The Clark County Sheriff’s office is part of their second reality show, revealing an intimate look at life as a patrol officer on LIVE PD.

    More >>

    The Clark County Sheriff’s office is part of their second reality show, revealing an intimate look at life as a patrol officer on LIVE PD.

    More >>

  • Firestorm ignites after officers assaulted inside jail

    Firestorm ignites after officers assaulted inside jail

    Thursday, March 23 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-03-24 01:09:47 GMT

    It was early Wednesday morning when inmate Timothy Heston had to go to court. But before he would even get there he would gain new charges for allegedly assaulting two corrections officers.

    More >>

    It was early Wednesday morning when inmate Timothy Heston had to go to court. But before he would even get there he would gain new charges for allegedly assaulting two corrections officers.

    More >>

  • 2 apartment complexes will be added to UofL Housing

    2 apartment complexes will be added to UofL Housing

    Thursday, March 23 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-03-23 23:21:50 GMT

    The official transfer of management will start at the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year.

    More >>

    The official transfer of management will start at the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly