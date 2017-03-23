Firestorm ignites after officers assaulted inside jail

In the incident report, an officer wrote they tried to get the security video of the assault but were "advised that the camera was not working in the dorm." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was early Wednesday morning when inmate Timothy Heston had to go to court. But before he would even get there he would gain new charges for allegedly assaulting two corrections officers.

"We know that it's a part of the business, that's not the issue," Corrections FOP President Tracy Dotson said. "The issue is we expect the department to have our backs."

A female officer was kicked in the leg, according to the incident report. Another officer was punched in the face, bloodied up and knocked to the ground.

In the incident report, an officer wrote they tried to get the security video of the assault but were "advised that the camera was not working in the dorm."

"It's a problem for me. It makes me angry," Dotson said.

RELATED STORIES

+ Corrections FOP president files 12 grievances against LMDC

+ Corrections FOP: LMDC concerns 'need to be addressed immediately'

+ Concerns over cameras: Jail's security monitors go black?



The camera is also listed on an internal document along with several other cameras also out of order.

"It wasn't an outage, it just doesn't work," Dotson said.

This incident comes just days after the FOP filed 12 grievances against the jail's command, one of which was for cameras not working.

The department has said before they are working on getting the cameras fixed and synced to the new technology. They said older cameras are being replaced with new ones and the facility's age makes the process difficult. The assistant director also said then that camera outages would happen again.

But that answer is not good enough for the FOP.

"I am at the point where we do not care what the narrative is as to why things don't work, whether it's money, whether it's technology," Dotson said.

Heston is now facing two counts of assault in the third.

WAVE 3 News did reach out to the jail's command for comment but did not hear back as of Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the jail is now at the center of an audit. The city is looking into an alleged pattern of errors regarding inmate releases dating back to January of last year.

That audit is expected to be complete in about three weeks.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.