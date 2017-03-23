Clark County Sheriff's office part of LIVE reality show

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office is part of their second reality show, revealing an intimate look at life as a patrol officer on LIVE PD.

LIVE PD is a show on A&E, streaming live ride-a-longs with participating police departments around the country. The program is aimed at giving viewers an unfettered and unfiltered look at the hot button issue of policing in America.

“So we got contacted by Live PD and they just asked if we had an interest in the camera crews riding along and seeing what the officers do,” said Sheriff Jamey Noel.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fallen officer honored on 12th anniversary of his murder

+ UK fan has Cats in NCAA final and 47 of 48 picks correct

+ NCAA: Pitino may not have been looking for 'red flags'

Noel isn’t a stranger to the reality television circuit. The Clark County Sheriff’s office is also part of 60 Days In, a show where people went undercover as inmates at the Clark County jail, to find out what was actually happening behind bars.

Noel was able to learn a lot about the issues inside the jail, and ultimately make improvements.

Now, he hopes community members will get deeper insight into life as a police officer, the difficult encounters, drug epidemic, and massive amounts of restraint that officers show during patrol.

“What you see...is what you get, you see exactly everything from an officer's perspective,” said Noel.

Noel said the Sheriff’s office doesn’t get paid for their participation in the show, but the network will pay if the officers have to put in overtime to film. He

said A&E crews will be back in April to continue shooting for the series.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.