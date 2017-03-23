Legends series features Bulleit founder, bourbon expert

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans of Bulleit whiskey got a chance to hear from its founder Thursday at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

As part of its Legends series the museum hosted bourbon expert Fred Minnick and Tom Bulleit, the founder of the Bulliet distillery.

Tom told the crowd about how he started the company 30 years ago and the moment he told his father he wanted to quit his job as a lawyer and go into whiskey.

“And he said ‘well, that'd be great Tom. That'll be between you and your banker.’ Which meant no money from him,” Bulliet said.



Bulleit recently opened their newest distillery in Shelbyville.



