Bellarmine falls 79-68 to Fairmont State in Final Four

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bellarmine fell behind by 23 points in the first half and could not get all the way back, falling 79-68 to top seed Fairmont State in the NCAA Division II Final Four in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Knights trailed 43-20 late in the first half, and 46-26 at the half. They did not hit a three point shot in the first 20 minutes.

Bellarmine, the #4 seed, closed to within 61-53 on a Rusty Troutman three pointer with 9:07 left.

D'Ondre Stockman helped close the door. He hit 5 of his 6 three-pointers and 8 of his 10 field goal attempts on his way to a career-high 23 points.

"Fairmont, great basketball team, we had a horrible half, they make 8 three's, we don't make a three, they get 8 steals, down 20, all we talked about at halftime was be us, in the second half we were us," Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said.

Adam Eberhard matched Troutman with 15 points. Eberhard also had 13 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Knights finish the season 32-4. The loss snapped their 19 game winning streak.

Davenport was emotional after the game, complimenting the effort his kids showed in getting back in the game.

"They care, that is an unbelievable, not measurable talent, they care," he said. "They care about each other and that's why I am the most thankful to be in that locker room with those 14 young men and those four student managers, that was tough, they care."

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

