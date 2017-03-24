Coroner searching for 74-year-old's next of kin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Deputy Coroner is asked for help to locate a woman’s next of kin.

Nadene Y. Soots, 74, died of apparent natural causes in her apartment in the 3700 block of West Wheatmore Drive on Thursday, according to Coroner Eddie Robinson.

Anyone with information on Soots next of kin is asked to call Robinson at (502) 574-0140.

