Woman accused of leaving newborn to die in Kohl's trash can accepts plea deal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby to die in a department store trash can pleaded guilty Friday morning to amended charges in the case.

Jessica Price accepted an Alford plea, pleading guilty to manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. She previously was charged with murder, rather than manslaughter.

An Alford plea means a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges that the evidence against them likely would result in a conviction.

Price's newborn daughter was discovered inside a bathroom trash can at the Kohl's on Standiford Plaza Drive in Hillview on Aug. 8, 2013. Price, who was an employee of the Kohl's store, was arrested three days later.

During an interview with police, Price admitted having concealed her pregnancy, giving birth inside the restroom, then disposing of the baby and other evidence of the birth.

A competency hearing was scheduled, but later canceled after Price's attorney said her client was competent to proceed.

Price faces ten years in prison. Prosecutors object to probation.

Price's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 31 at 9:30 a.m.

