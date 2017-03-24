Kinman to remain Carroll Co. sheriff despite arrest

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman cannot be removed from his position by law, despite his arrest on criminal charges, according to a news release from Carroll County Judge Executive Bobby Lee Westrick.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2017 Roundup

Kinman is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance. The arrest was made by the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations unit.

"According to Kentucky law, Jamie Kinman will remain as Sheriff of Carroll County until such time as he either resigns or is convicted of a felony or high misdemeanor and then removed in a proceeding brought by the Commonwealth's Attorney," Westrick said. "As such, neither I nor the Carroll County Fiscal Court has the power to remove Sheriff Kinman from office or otherwise discipline him."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Carroll County sheriff arrested

+ Carroll Co. Sheriff goes to rehab, remains in office

+ KSP investigating Carroll Co. sheriff who's now in rehab

+ Carroll County sheriff targeted in whistleblower lawsuit

Chief Deputy Rodney Hawkins currently is supervising the sheriff's office. Kinman appointed Hawkins to the role of chief deputy in November 2014.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.