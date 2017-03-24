Moore brothers prepare for jury trial on murder charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two brothers charged with the murder of a Louisville man are one step closer to facing a jury.



Terrance Moore and Keyante Moore are charged with killing Tyrone Booker on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016.



The brothers robbed and killed Booker during a narcotics transaction, according to police. However, Booker's family said he wasn't involved in buying or selling, but rather set up to give the brothers a ride.

Booker became known as a member of the "Misidentified Four" a group that came to a $1.5 million settlement with the city after they were wrongfully arrested in connection to mob violence at the Big Four Bridge in 2014.



In September, Terrance Moore was mistakenly released from jail after being transferred to Pike County on other charges. Both brothers are now in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections awaiting their trial date scheduled for September 26.



During Friday's hearing, another pre-trial conference was scheduled for June 20.



