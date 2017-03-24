Medical records reviewed in case of former YMCA employee allegedly abusing infant

Attorneys review medical records in case of former YMCA accused of abusing an infant. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former daycare employee, accused of abusing an infant, was in court Friday.

Sydney Cundiff admitted to hurting a five-month-old in September 2016, prosecutors said. They said the baby suffered brain injuries. Cundiff was employed at YMCA Southwest Daycare, off Fordhaven Road, at the time of the abuse.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: YMCA employee indicted on assault charges involving child

On Friday, the prosecutor and defense attorney Brian Butler asked the judge for more time to review medical records in the case.

The judge scheduled another pre-trial conference for May 26.

The condition of the baby is unknown.

