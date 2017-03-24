New production brewery opens in Shelby Park neighborhood

A new 465-gallon brew system would allow the company to fill and seal up to 40 cans per minute. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Great Flood Brewing Co was founded as a tribute to the historic Great Flood of 1937. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Great Flood Brewing Company has made a home in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

On Friday, The Great Flood Brewing Company's founders were joined by Mayor Greg Fischer and Shelby Park neighborhood residents for the official opening of a new distribution and production brewery.

The 11,000-square-foot brewery would allow the local beer brand to increase its production from 300 barrels to 4,000 barrels annually.

A new 465-gallon brew system would allow the company to fill and seal up to 40 cans per minute.

The brewery will be the future home of Great Flood’s Shelby Park taproom.

"Here in Louisville we have heritage beer brands and then we have beer brands built on heritage, and the future is bright for both," Fischer said. "The success of Great Flood Brewing Co. is great news for the Shelby Park neighborhood and for our growing craft beer scene. We are thrilled to see that Louisville has embraced this hometown brand and hope to see continued growth in the future."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 5 questions with Louisville City FC's director of media relations

+ NKY airman killed in training incident being laid to rest today

+ Thousands troll Cracker Barrel after IN woman's termination

Matt Fuller, Zach Barnes and Vince Cain founded the Great Flood Brewing Co in 2014 by as a tribute to the historic Great Flood of 1937. The company employs nine people and plans to add new positions as the business grows.

The founders said in a statement: "Great Flood Brewing Company is excited to announce the grand opening of our new production brewery in Shelby Park. We would like to thank the people of Louisville for their continued support of our brewery and for helping us turn our passion into a business and our dreams into realities. We have been fortunate to find an incredible team and a relentlessly loyal customer base for which we are very grateful. We look forward to this new challenge and the opportunity to share our products with beer fans all across the city of Louisville."

To learn more about Great Flood Brewing Co., visit greatfloodbrewing.com

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.