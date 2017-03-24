New production brewery opens in Shelby Park neighborhood

Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season.More >>
The fire broke out at the Fenwick Place Apartment Complex on Big Tree Way.More >>
The Great Flood Brewing Company has opened a new distribution and production brewery in the Shelby Park neighborhood. The brewery is expected to increase the company's production and eventually house the Great Flood’s Shelby Park taproom.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Sydney Cundiff is accused of abusing an infant while working at YMCA Southwest Daycare.More >>
