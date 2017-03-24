Woman with service dog previously not allowed in ER

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In January of 2014, Monica McClain says she was denied access to the Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital’s Emergency room. Their reason? Her service dog may be carrying germs.

Now three years later, McClain ended up getting $10,000. More importantly, the hospital has changed its policies.

Like a captain and her first mate, Ellie and Monica McClain live in perfect harmony.

"Actually I have many disabilities so there’s more than one we’re qualifying but my main issue is I have fibromyalgia and it’s very bad," McClain explained.

Without Ellie, her service dog, she’s said she’s very limited in her movements.

So in January of 2014 when McClain took her 23-year-old daughter to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital’s ER after a tonsil surgery that didn’t go right at another hospital, she expected nothing different.

"Because my daughter was not vocal, tonsils out—she couldn’t speak," McClain said. "The lady at the desk said ‘what are you doing back there?’"

Their issue? Ellie. McClain says she calmly explained she and Ellie had every right to be there.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New production brewery opens in Shelby Park neighborhood

+ Moore brothers prepare for jury trial on murder charges

+ Man receives sentence for taping Caitlyn the dog's muzzle closed

"I just was factual with them and the security guard told me to sit down, shut up or they’re calling the police," McClain said.

She took her case to the KY Commission on Human Rights. Now, three years later, they ruled that McClain indeed had the right to be in the ER with Ellie, to see her daughter.

"A trained service animal will not increase the risk of infection any more than another human would," Alysia Robben said. Robben is an attorney with the commission and represented McClain on this three-year-long case.

McClain says she is happy to have clarified the issue so others with service animals can speak up when called for.

"I just don’t want them to do it to someone else, I also want someone who has service dogs to understand, you’ve got to approach this in a proper way, you can’t be yelling and screaming," McClain said.

We have reached out to the Kentucky OneHealth which manages Saints Mary and Elizabeth hospital, they sent a statement in response: "We extend our apologies to Ms. McClain for the misunderstanding. Service animals are always welcome in our facilities. Our team at the hospital will be undergoing additional awareness training regarding the service animal policy."

By Federal and state statutes, service dogs are allowed in emergency rooms, as they are not sterile environments.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.