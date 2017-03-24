KSP: Two Bullitt County donut shop owners attacked are brothers-in-law

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed that two Bullitt County donut shop owners that were attacked are brother-in-laws.

One was murdered Friday, March 17, while the other survived after being shot five months ago.

Police are asking the public and the neighbors for help.

"If anybody has surveillance video or if anybody has a surveillance system that records video," KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said. Detectives would like to see anything that might seem relevant to the murder.

Gregory said whether it's a video of a car that neighbors don't recognize, or someone walking they don't know, it may be a clue to solving the killing of Thai Le, 54.

Police said Le, who lived on Creekview Court in Hebron Estates, owned Donut Express on Third Street Road in Louisville and another store in Shelbyville. Le was charged in 2014, along with another man, for packaging 9 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

His brother-in-law is shooting victim Simon Yeung, the owner of the Donut King in Mount Washington. Young was shot twice in the head in October but survived. According to the family's Facebook page, Yeung is doing well in rehab. Police released surveillance video of a car in his shooting.

In the Hebron Estates crime, neighbors like Terry Duncan are hoping police will be able to find the killer soon.

"This is a very, very quiet neighborhood," Duncan said." I walk religiously and it's just a little unsettling to have something happen like that, that close to your house."

Police said any surveillance video from March 16, the day before could also be helpful.

"Anytime there is a major crime scene," Gregory said, "a lot of times things are cased or people do some advance work before they do what they do and who knows if someone was there earlier looking around and then came back later."

Both cases are still unsolved and police won't say if drugs may be a motive in the murder case.

"We understand what it looks like from the outside, but we're still fairly early in the investigation and we're not excluding or including anything at this time and we want to look at the whole picture and try to get it right," Gregory said.

Kentucky State Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.

