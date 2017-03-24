5-year-old helps save mom's life, honored by firefighters - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

5-year-old helps save mom's life, honored by firefighters

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Colt was honored by multiple fire departments on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Colt was honored by multiple fire departments on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 5-year-old boy WAVE Country was made a hero for a day after he helped save his mom's life.

Firefighters from several departments helped honor Colt on Friday, giving him some gifts and the chance to sit in a firetruck, because of his heroic deeds earlier this week. 

Colt Wagner was home on Tuesday with his mother, 40-year-old Kenetta, when she suffered a stroke and fell.

Wagner's mother crawled to where Colt was watching TV and able to get out the word phone.

Colt rushed to grab the phone and helped to call his dad.

"And I said Colt, 'What's wrong with Mommy, is she down on the ground? Is she hurt?'" Tony Wagner, Colt's father said. "He said 'Yes.' And I said 'Where is she?' He said 'She's on the floor.'"

Mr. Wagner got there and was able to rush her to Norton Brownsboro hospital, to undergo surgery and a remarkable recovery. 

