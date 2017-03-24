New youth baseball program on city's south end sponsored by MLB

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Major League Baseball is sponsoring a program in south Louisville to get kids involved in baseball and softball leagues.



“It is the first time in many many years that they’ve have had anything like this here and it’ s needed,” Whitney Armstrong said



Metro Parks and Recreation and the City of Louisville are getting ready for the first year of Revitalizing Baseball in Inner Cities.



“With over 200 kids in our program if they are not in our building they’re literally on the street so the more that they have to do the better,” Pastor Corey Nelson said.



Pastor Nelson runs an afterschool program in the Wyandotte Neighborhood. He said the MLB sponsoring a local baseball and softball league has brought new life to the park. Crews are cleaning and sprucing up baseball diamonds.

“There is excitement it feels like there is attention being paid but there is always concern when there is something new that it won’t last or that it will be short term,” Nelson said.



With over 200 RBI leagues worldwide, the city wants to make sure Louisville does it right and plans to install new lights, scoreboards and dugouts.



“Our coaches, our volunteers, our staff are wanting to make your day better and I think that is what will keep this program going,” Deputy Director of Metro Parks and Recreation Marty Storch said.



Storch said there 300 kids registered and they hope for more.



“Wyandotte Park is a melting pot of this community,” Storch said.



Ages 5 to 18 can sign up for a fee but Storch said the goal is to work with families who face financial barriers. Pastor Nelson hopes the excitement and promises carry on.

“I hope for excitement that the program is successful that it will plant seeds for future years that people feel they can count on this each year,” Nelson said.



Metro Parks and Recreation is holding signups until March 25 and the first games will be held in a few weeks.



