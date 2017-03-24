Fischer non-committal about 3rd term run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Will the man who currently heads Louisville Metro Government run for another four years at the helm?

When Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer was asked about plans for his future, he left his response open ended.

"It's been the honor of my public life to be the mayor of Louisville," said Fischer. "We've done a lot of great work. The city's got great momentum. There's a lot left to do. But there will be time for campaigning next year."

Fischer is the second mayor of Louisville Metro, succeeding Jerry Abramson in 2010 after winning a close race against Republican candidate Hal Heiner. He was elected to his second term in 2014 gathering 69% of the vote.

