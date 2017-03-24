New community workshop invites you to dream, design and build

Maker13 has the tools and equipment - all you have to bring are the ideas. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Dream, design and build. That's what a new community workshop is all about.

Maker13 has the tools and equipment - all you have to bring are the ideas.

You can create pretty much anything you can think of from laser printing to welding. The owners said the goal is to give people and small businesses access and opportunity.

Inside Maker13, the owners completely renovated an old body shop giving the building new life and a bringing a new concept to the southern Indiana.

"It's not just for prototyping and engineers, but like architects, artists, designers," Maker13 co-owner John Riley said.

From printers and sewing machines in the front to drills and saws in the back.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Moore brothers prepare for jury trial on murder charges

+ Medical records reviewed in case of former YMCA employee allegedly abusing infant

+ Clark County Sheriff's office part of LIVE reality show

"Every piece of equipment has training with it, so we bring in guys from the industry, guys from the machine shops around town, from different fabrication shops and they are the ones that actually teach our classes," Riley said.

Riley said after you take a class and become a member, you can sign up to use the machines on your own. It may just be for fun or your career.

"It's really just to inspire people to be creative," Riley said. "To enable them to take a dream or an idea to the next level."

Riley said the concept started two years ago with the Maker Mobile. The trailer is filled with equipment and it visits schools and fairs, introducing people something new.

"You can try a lot of different things out before you jump in and invest, so we are trying to level that playing field of stepping into business," Riley said.

There's even the opportunity to rent space to literally make your dream come true.

WATCH: Katie Bauer’s report

"That's kind of the goal, we can build entrepreneurs, we can build small companies, we can build small businesses," Riley said. "We don't physically build them, we just enable you guys to."

Maker13 is located at 629 Michigan Avenue, not far from the Big Four Bridge. Classes range in price from $20 to $65.

To learn more about the shop and all the classes, go to www.maker13.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.