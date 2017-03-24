J-Town company asking for help after break-in, robbery

The company's security camera caught these people on camera during the break-in. (Source: Busy Brooms)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Jeffersontown company is asking for help finding the people who robbed them.

Busy Brooms has been in J-Town for 20 years and says they've never had a problem before this past fall.

According to Busy Brooms, in Oct. 2017, someone kicked in the door and stole the petty cash. The robbers returned two hours later after realizing the security system didn't go off.

When they came back, they broke into the main office where they stole more cash and tools.

The company says it's out $1500 in money and damages.

Busy Brooms' security cameras were rolling, but the images are grainy.

Jeffersontown Police are investigating, but reportedly told Busy Brooms "This was the hardest case they had worked on."

Anyone with information on the suspects or this crime are asked to call Jeffersontown Police.

