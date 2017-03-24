Slain UofL student laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was quiet outside of Saint Stephen Baptist Church Friday as people inside the building said a final farewell to Savannah Walker, 20.



“From the lacrosse teams, to the university, to people we've known throughout our lives, the family has been amazed, yet not surprised by the support of the city,” Savannah Walker’s cousin, Katie Walker, said.



Those who couldn't be at the funeral remembered the University of Louisville lacrosse player elsewhere. Georgetown's team passed out flyers and ribbons at their game to raise money for Savannah Walker's scholarship fund.



“We're all really sad that we're never going to meet the woman Savannah would've become,” Katie Walker said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Rapper says he wasn't intended target of concert shooting

+ Hundreds remember UofL student killed in mass shooting

+ Family: Daughter killed in mass shooting settled arguments with words, never violence

+ Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I didn't know where bullets were coming from'

+ Father of shooting victim: 'Hug your kids tonight'

+ 18-year-old shot in the jaw at concert shooting in Portland

+ Community reacts to Portland shooting that injured 5, killed 1

+ UofL student killed at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery identified



Savannah Walker was killed early last Sunday during a shooting at concert inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery in the Portland neighborhood.



“We have a community here that's going to reach out and support,” Katie Walker said. “And a community that really cares about how Savannah died.”



According to Savannah Walker's father, his daughter saved lives by pushing people down before taking a shot directly to the chest.



“It's been a learning experience for all of us parents to talk to our children about a lot of different issues and things that are going on that a lot of us ignored in the past,” John Reams, a family friend, said.

One of the issues Reams referred to was gun violence. It’s a subject Walker's father talked about during her vigil.



“The fact that he had to go through this and he had to feel this, he's now made the decision that he doesn't want one other father, mother, cousin, to go through that,” Savannah Walker’s cousin, Chris Walker, said. “If he can do anything about it, let's just say if there's anyone that can do anything about it, it would be him.”



A second vigil is planned for Savannah Walker at Ballard High School at noon on Saturday.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.