1 dead in crash on I-264

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 264, or the Watterson Expressway.

The crash happened on I-264, near Bells Lane, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

All eastbound lanes on I-264 near the crash have been shut down. Traffic is being diverted onto Virginia Avenue.



Drivers in the area should expect delays.

No additional information has been released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

