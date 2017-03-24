Louisville Grows moves into Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local non-profit celebrated the opening of their new headquarters on Friday.

Louisville Grows moved into a building on Portland Avenue.



The group does all variety of things, from planting trees to providing education. But they are focused on bringing community gardens to parts of town that don't have access to fresh food.

Louisville Grows interim executive director Jessica Pendergrass said, “In recent years we are starting to have a food crisis, we've had four grocery stores since just the beginning of 2016.”



Thousands of volunteers helped the group last year, but they are still looking for more.



