Louisville Grows moves into Portland neighborhood

The crash happened on I-264, near Bells Lane, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
It was quiet outside of Saint Stephen Baptist Church Friday as people inside the building said a final farewell to Savannah Walker, 20.More >>
A Jeffersontown company is asking for help finding the people who robbed them.More >>
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was found guilty of official misconduct after being accused of beating a man in a fit of road rage.More >>
Metro Parks and Recreation and the City of Louisville are getting ready for the first year of Revitalizing Baseball in Inner Cities.More >>
