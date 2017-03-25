Slain UofL student honored at former high school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The love and support for a UofL student who was killed in a mass shooting last weekend continues.

A vigil will be held for Savannah Walker on Saturday at noon at Ballard High School where she graduated. A tree will be dedicated in her memory in the school's nursery.

The 20-year-old was killed early Sunday morning during a mass shooting inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery in the Portland neighborhood. According to Savannah's father, his daughter saved lives pushing people down before taking a shot directly to the chest.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Slain UofL student laid to rest

+ Rapper says he wasn't intended target of concert shooting

+ Hundreds remember UofL student killed in mass shooting

+ Family: Daughter killed in mass shooting settled arguments with words, never violence

+ Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I didn't know where bullets were coming from'

+ Father of shooting victim: 'Hug your kids tonight'

+ 18-year-old shot in the jaw at concert shooting in Portland

+ Community reacts to Portland shooting that injured 5, killed 1

+ UofL student killed at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery identified

Loved ones say Savannah lit up every room she walked into. She had many friends at Ballard High School where she played lacrosse, managed the Lady Bruins basketball team, and never missed a chance to lead cheers at Ballard basketball and football games.

Hundreds came out for Savannah's funeral on Friday at Saint Stephen Church.

Five other people were also shot early Sunday morning at the art gallery and survived.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.