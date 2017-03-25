1 shot outside Club Cedar

One person was shot outside a club early Saturday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is recovering after a shooting at a club in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning.

MetroSafe confirmed that a man was shot outside of Club Cedar in the 400 block of South 26th Street.

First responders got the call shortly after 1 a.m.

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening MetroSafe said. He was taken to UofL Hospital.

It's unclear if the victim lives in the area and what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

