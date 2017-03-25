Archie Miller to lead IU men's basketball team

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Indiana University has named a new head coach for the men's basketball team.

Archie Miller, 38, will be introduced to lead the team on Monday.

“I am honored to be the head coach at Indiana University,” Miller said. “IU is one of the greatest basketball programs and academic institutions in the country and I cannot wait to get started. With peerless fan support, outstanding facilities and tradition, a beautiful campus, and located in one of the most fertile recruiting areas in the country, IU is a dream destination for me and my family. I cannot wait to connect with former players, current players, and future players and all of Hoosier Nation. I want to thank all of the great people and players at the University of Dayton who have supported me along the way. I look forward to outlining my vision for IU basketball and offering my sincerest appreciation for the great people at Dayton on Monday.”

Miller most recently coached Dayton, leading the team to back-to-back Atlantic 10 championships and four straight NCAA tournaments.

He also previously coached as an assistant at Western Kentucky University.

