Louisville Bespoke hosts inaugural fashion show at Speed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Bespoke hosted a fashion show at the Speed Art Museum on Friday.

The inaugural event raised money to purchase new equipment at Bespoke's fashion hub in the Portland neighborhood.

Designers who have been recognized internationally showcased some of their newest pieces.

Shania Robinson, a singer and songwriter from Louisville, performed to open and close the fashion show.

Louisville Bespoke is still accepting donations in hopes of reaching their $10,000 fund raising goal. Click here to contribute.

