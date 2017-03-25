Community farm starts at former Iroquois Housing Project

The produce will be free for anyone to come by and pick. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Community members are coming together to take back the former Iroquois Housing project. For the past year, a nonprofit and a local church launched a refugee training farm on the site. On Saturday, neighbors started a new project everyone can get involved in.

“It was empty for a long period of time, and it was just a source of contention with a lot of people," local resident Melanie Gantzer said. "So it is great to see it come to good,”

Gantzer is describing the lot of land that used to house the Iroquois projects. She lives near the new community farm known as South Points Food Forest.

Gantzer helped plant 66 new fruit trees along a 450 feet stretch of land. That fruit will be free for anyone to come by and pick.



“People were staying in their homes and not wanting to be out and about," Gantzer said. "But opening the doors here has allowed a lot of the neighbors to see this is a great thing to do and come out here and be a part of it.”

The land is about 15 acres, and for the past year it has been used by immigr ant and refugee families for farming.

“We are actually building this food forest in this new community garden as a result of community demand,” Louisville Grows' Jessica Pendergrass said.

Pendergrass said after a successful inaugural year of refugee training farms, the space has been developed on the same land for the entire community to use.

“I think that food really brings people together in a way that we can't even imagine,” Pendergrass said.

A gr ant for several thousand dollars from Passport Health Plan supported the project.

The project was a year in the making, and Gantzer says the sight of all her neighbors working together made it worth the wait.

“What wasn't working out for Louisville is turning out to change for the good," Gantzer said. "It's rewarding all of us get to pitch in.”

