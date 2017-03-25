Ground broken for new Smoketown Family Wellness Center

The Presbyterian Community Center located at 760 S. Hancock St. is being renovated to make room for the new Smoketown Family Wellness Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Renovations to an historic structure in Smoketown began on Saturday.

The Presbyterian Community Center located at 760 S. Hancock St. is being renovated to make room for the new Smoketown Family Wellness Center.

Mayor Greg Fischer was in attendance at the event, and food was provided by the Bristol.

Residents were encouraged to write on the walls of the clinic exam room area.

