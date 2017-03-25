One person dead in shooting in Old Louisville

Officers are responding to the scene. (Source: Jobina Forston/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in an apartment building in the 200 block of West Oak Street.

Metrosafe confirms, that person was shot in the head and is now deceased.

Police responded to the shooting just after 9:30 p.m., when on scene they found a black male who had been shot.

An LMPD Spokesperson described that person as a "young adult".

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD

