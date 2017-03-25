2nd annual Bock Fest held in Nulu

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Goats and Louisvillians roamed the streets of Nulu on Saturday as a part of the 2nd annual Bock Fest.

The event included specially brewed beers from many local breweries. The feature of the day was the goat races.

Goats raced from Nanny Goat Street Alley to Billy Goat Strut Alley on Clay street.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Medical records reviewed in case of former YMCA employee allegedly abusing infant

+ Moore brothers prepare for jury trial on murder charges

+ 5 questions with Louisville City FC's director of media relations

"The bock is a type of beer, and what it means in German is goat," Derek Selznick of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers said. That's why we're doing goat races. And we have 13 Kentucky breweries making specific beers just for today's event."

Local food vendors were also at the event. Beer featured at the event came from local breweries such as Against the Gran, Monnik Beer Co., 3rd Turn Brewing and Akasha Brewing Company.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.