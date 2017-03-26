Fugitive considered armed, dangerous, and 'desperate' captured

Joshua Sandlin, 31, who lead police on a high-speed pursuit through three counties on January 25 was captured in Clarkson, Kentucky early Sunday morning.More >>
One person has been shot in the 200 block of W. Oak Street.More >>
Community members are coming together to take back the former Iroquois Housing project.More >>
Renovations to an historic structure in Smoketown began on Saturday. The Presbyterian Community Center located at 760 S. Hancock St. is being renovated to make room for the new Smoketown Family Wellness Center.More >>
A Jeffersontown company is asking for help finding the people who robbed them.More >>
