Fugitive considered armed, dangerous, and 'desperate' captured

CLARKSON, KY (WAVE) - A fugitive who lead police on a high-speed pursuit through three counties on January 25 was captured in Clarkson, Kentucky early Sunday morning.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Joshua Sandlin, 31, of Clarkson, was at a residence on Wax Road in Clarkson. When officers arrived at the residence, they were allowed entry into the home where they found Sandlin asleep on his grandparent's couch.

Sandlin surrendered without incident and was quickly taken into custody.

"This is the best case scenario that we could have possibly hoped," said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. "No innocent bystander was hurt, no officers were hurt and Sandlin was not hurt. Had it not been for the public and the media's help in getting this story out, this arrest would likely have had a different outcome. On behalf of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office thank you for helping bring this fugitive to justice and this manhunt to a peaceful end."

Sandlin is being held in the Grayson County Detention center on a $9,000 bond.

