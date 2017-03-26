IU students on Miller's hiring: 'The coach could make the difference'

Archie Miller, 38, will be introduced to lead the team on Monday. (Source: Indiana University)

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Indiana University is buzzing. Archie Miller has been named head coach of IU's men's basketball team.

Miller will replace Tom Crean who was fired on March 16.

>> RELATED STORY: Archie Miller to lead IU men's basketball team

"The coach could make the difference," IU student Nolan Hahn said. "It's very important to me. Archie Miller is a good coach. Dayton has always played well. They have always had a good team throughout the years."

"I don't know how I feel about that, necessarily but, I am hoping for a better season next year," Austin Parks said. "Tom Crean is out, obviously, but good luck to him".

Crean was IU's coach for nine years. Homemade signs were left outside the arena thanking him.

"I think Tom Crean was a great coach for a while, but I think we are all ready for a big change" student Eric Shapiro said.

Former IU athlete Nolan Guedell said, "Coach Crean was like - a little passive. I have a few friends who play basketball. Great coach, very good coach and knows his stuff. But he wasn't a great leader on the court."

Miller is 38 years old. He will sign a 7-year deal worth "in the range" of $4 million annually.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.