1 dead in crash on Taylor Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash on Taylor Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Taylor and Oakwood Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. That location is two blocks from Iroquois High School.

A WAVE 3 News crew at the scene saw two trucks and a car that were damaged. A man was laying on the ground beside the car who was deceased.

Police have not released any further details about the crash.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

