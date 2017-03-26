1 dead in crash on Taylor Blvd.

Archie Miller, 38, will be introduced to lead the team on Monday.More >>
Archie Miller, 38, will be introduced to lead the team on Monday.More >>
Joshua Sandlin, 31, who lead police on a high-speed pursuit through three counties on January 25 was captured in Clarkson, Kentucky early Sunday morning.More >>
Joshua Sandlin, 31, who lead police on a high-speed pursuit through three counties on January 25 was captured in Clarkson, Kentucky early Sunday morning.More >>
Rain chances will decrease throughout the day.More >>
Rain chances will decrease throughout the day.More >>
One person has been shot in the 200 block of W. Oak Street.More >>
One person has been shot in the 200 block of W. Oak Street.More >>
Community members are coming together to take back the former Iroquois Housing project.More >>
Community members are coming together to take back the former Iroquois Housing project.More >>