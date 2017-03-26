Driver in Taylor Blvd. crash charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The driver of a car involved in a deadly crash on Taylor Boulevard early Sunday morning is charged with murder.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Taylor and Oakwood Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. That location is two blocks from Iroquois High School.

Shortly before the crash was reported, police were trying to locate a Dodge Ram truck that had been involved in a hit-and-run in the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.

The driver of a Chevy Suburban had parked behind the Ram near Oakwood Avenue and was waiting on officers to arrive when he noticed a Nissan Altima speeding down Taylor Boulevard, police said.

The Altima crashed into the Suburban, causing the Suburban to hit the Ram. No one was in the Suburban or the Ram at the time of the crash.

Police found a man's body in the back seat of the Altima; the driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The deceased man died as a result of the crash, according to police.

The driver of the Altima, Lamberto Mendoza-Valle, was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of criminal mischief, wanton endangerment having no operator's license and no insurance.

The driver of the Dodge Ram and a passenger were located by police and questioned about the initial hit-and-run report. No information has been released about whether they face any charges in that crash.

